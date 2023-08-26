French Ambassador Sylvain Itte was asked to leave Niger within 48 hours in a letter that accused him of ignoring an invitation for a meeting with the ministry.
The move further escalates the international crisis in the West African nation stemming from a coup that ousted the West African nation's democratically elected president.
The letter dated Friday, a copy of which was seen by The Associated Press, also cited "actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger" as among the reasons for Itte's expulsion.
Niger, a former French colony, was France's partner before last month's coup in the fight against jihadi violence.