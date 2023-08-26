0
Saturday 26 August 2023 - 08:15

Hezbollah Mourns Talal Salman: Supporter of Palestinian Cause, Lebanese Resistance

Hezbollah issued the following statement:
 
Hezbollah mourns the great journalist and one of the pillars of the Lebanese press, Mr. Talal Salman, who passed away after a long history of distinguished and longstanding contributions to the world of journalism and media.
 
Talal Salman stood by the right Arab causes. He further supported the Palestinian cause and the Lebanese resistance with all his power. As Al-Safir newspaper was his platform that did not calm down, he supported the resistance with his pen and thought.
 
We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family, fans, companions and all media professionals and media institutions in Lebanon and the Arab world.
