Islam Times - The Iranian Judiciary filed criminal indictments against the three main elements involved in the recent fatal raid on a religious site in the Southern city of Shiraz.

He stated the primary culprit of the terror attack, identified as Rahmatullah Nowruz, is accused of membership in the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group, as well as militancy and “corruption on earth”.

The other defendants, Habibollah Arabzadeh and Amrollah Nazari, are also accused of partnership in “corruption on earth” and collusion with Daesh in order to undermine Iran’s national security, he added.

Mousavi explained that a number of individuals arrested in connection with the attack have been released after they were found innocent, after which nonsuit orders have been issued for them.

Investigation is still ongoing with regard to a several other suspects, the judiciary official continued.

He noted that investigation into all circumstances of the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine will continue with rapt attention, and all individuals who collaborated with the primary culprits will be brought to justice.

Two people were martyred and eight others wounded in the terrorist attack in mid-August.

The main terrorist was immediately arrested and handed over to investigators for interrogation and further investigation. An informed source told FNA the main perpetrator of the tragic incident has received the necessary training in Afghanistan.

The Iranian security agents have so far captured several individuals in connection with the assault.

The shrine was hit by a similar attack in late October 2022. Authorities confirmed the assailant martyred 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injured dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces. The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.

Two of his accomplices were executed last month, after being sentenced to death.

Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Iranian officials stress that the country is a victim of terrorism. They say Tehran has lost more people than any other country in the fight against terrorism, critisizing the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism.

