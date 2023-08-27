0
Sunday 27 August 2023 - 03:47

Poll: Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Immigration, Economy

Story Code : 1078291
The poll found Biden’s overall job approval rating at a relatively steady 42 percent, with 53 percent disapproving and 5 percent with no opinion, The Hill reported. 
 
Less than a third approve of his job on immigration and relations with China, at 31 and 32 percent, respectively. Just 37 percent each approve of his handling the economy and relations with Russia. 
 
His economy rating has ticked up five points since March as the country recovers from stress over the debt ceiling and potential default, but it’s still down from 54 percent at the start of his term.
 
On the other hand, Americans’ approval of his handling of the situation in Ukraine, race relations and education are higher than his overall approval score — at 47, 46 and 44 percent, respectively.  
 
Biden’s overall approval rating is up five points since a low of 37 percent in April, but is still significantly lower than the 57 percent logged at the start of his first year in office. 
 
Nearly nine in 10 Democrats approve of the president’s job performance, while just 3 percent of Republicans say the same, highlighting a stark partisan divide on the question. Thirty-nine percent of independents approve of his handling of the presidency. 
 
Taken August 1-23, the Gallup poll surveyed 1,014 US adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
