Iran Court Orders US to Pay $330mln in Damages to Victims of 1980 Failed Coup

Islam Times - An Iranian court ruled the US government must pay $330 million in compensation for plotting and launching an attempted coup aimed at overthrowing the newly-established Islamic Republic in 1980.

The fine, including $30 million in compensation for the financial and mental damages to the plaintiffs and $300 million in punitive compensation, must be paid to the families of people martyred in the coup attempt.

The verdict was issued by an international branch of the Tehran Justice Department after survivors and victims of the failed coup d'etat filed a lawsuit against the United States and seven other defendants.

The botched coup attempt, known as Operation Neqab, was aimed at overthrowing the Iranian government immediately after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The plot was hatched by retired Colonel Muhammad Baqir Bani-Amiri, in cahoots with Prime Minister of the deposed Shah of Iran, Shapour Bakhtiar.

The desicion came months after a court in Tehran ruled that the US government and a number of individuals and entities, including former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, should pay some $313 million in compensation to the families of the victims of the 2017 twin terrorist attacks carried out by the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terror group in Tehran.

After holding several hearings in the case, the court ruled that the US government as well as some American officials and institutions must pay $312,950,000 in damages to the families of the victims of two simultaneous terrorist attacks on Iran’s Parliament and the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in 2017.

The ruling, according to the judiciary’s report, was aimed at preventing further US violations of international law, including its support for the Daesh terrorist group in committing terrorist attacks that lead to the killing of innocent people as well as material, moral and financial damages to their families.

It also set $9,950,000 for material damages, $104 million for moral damages caused to the plaintiffs, and $199 million for punitive damages.

The defendants in the case are 9 American legal entities, including the US government, Obama and Bush, former US general Tommy Franks, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the US Treasury Department, Lockheed Martin Corp. and American Airlines Group Inc.

The court said the reasons behind attributing the crimes to Washington is the statements of high-ranking US officials about the main role of that government in organizing and directing terrorist groups, reliable news and information published in US media, as well as US official’s speeches and books about the role of the CIA in creating terrorist groups, including Daesh.

In mid-June 2017, Iran’s Parliament and the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in the capital Tehran came under terrorist attacks.

The attack on the parliament happened when at least four gunmen, disguised as women, entered the visitors’ hall of the building, opening fire on the security guards there. According to an Interior Ministry statement, the terrorists were all killed before they could make it to the administrative building of the parliament. Separately, gunmen attacked the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in Tehran, opening fire on people inside and wounding a number of them.

At least 17 people were killed in the attacks and nearly 50 were injured in the attacks, which were later claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

