0
Sunday 27 August 2023 - 03:55

West Pushing Everyone towards WWIII, Ignoring Signals from Moscow: Medvedev

Story Code : 1078295
West Pushing Everyone towards WWIII, Ignoring Signals from Moscow: Medvedev
"Frankly speaking, it would have definitely been better if they had heard them (the signals). In any case, the world would not have to face the threat of World War III," he said in an interview with TASS and RT.
 
"In fact, this is where our opponents are actively pushing everyone," he said, commenting on the idea that Russia’s tough response to Georgia’s 2008 aggression should have served as a strong signal to the US and its NATO allies of the need to listen to Moscow’s concerns.
 
However, "they failed to hear our signals," Medvedev stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
26 August 2023
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
26 August 2023
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
26 August 2023
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
25 August 2023
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
25 August 2023
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
25 August 2023
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
24 August 2023
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023