Sunday 27 August 2023 - 03:57

Europeans Willing to Buy Iranian Drones

Europeans Willing to Buy Iranian Drones
Speaking to Tasnim, Brigadier General Reza Talaee Nik said Iranian-made military drones have a lot of potential customers.
 
Many countries, including a number of Western and European states, have demanded to purchase Iranian drones, the spokesman said, adding that the applicants wish to remain anonymous.
 
The spokesman noted that Iran is prepared to export military drones after fulfilling its domestic needs, provided that “political and security considerations” do not apply to the customer and Iran makes sure that its drones won’t be intended for inappropriate utility.
 
Last week, the chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the country has developed such advanced defense products that the big military powers of the world are willing to acquire its achievements.
 
Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the world has acknowledged that Iran has developed its military capabilities not through reverse engineering or reproduction of foreign products, noting that even the world’s major military powers have become interested in Iran’s defense capabilities and are seeking to obtain its achievements.
