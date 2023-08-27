“Israeli” Army on Alert as Lebanon Paves Road in Kfar Chouba

Islam Times - Lebanon paved on Saturday the local Berket Bathael Al-Samaqa road in the liberated hills of Kfar Chouba, southern Lebanon.

Hamie confirmed that “the Lebanese state's [border] encompasses every inch of its territory," underlining, “We will pursue any construction on the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine, and we will not take any permission from anyone.”

The Lebanese Minister downplayed the “Israeli” occupation’s mobilization on the borders with Lebanon as “repeated” and valueless.

Earlier, the “Israeli” occupation forces are on alert on the border with Lebanon in their positions facing Kfar Chouba, in conjunction with the paving work.

Later, the “Israeli” occupation army launched a drone over the area.

The Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, supervised the work.