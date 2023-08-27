0
Sunday 27 August 2023 - 04:08

“Israeli” Army on Alert as Lebanon Paves Road in Kfar Chouba

Story Code : 1078300
“Israeli” Army on Alert as Lebanon Paves Road in Kfar Chouba
The Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, supervised the work. 
 
Hamie confirmed that “the Lebanese state's [border] encompasses every inch of its territory," underlining, “We will pursue any construction on the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine, and we will not take any permission from anyone.”
 
The Lebanese Minister downplayed the “Israeli” occupation’s mobilization on the borders with Lebanon as “repeated” and valueless.
 
Earlier, the “Israeli” occupation forces are on alert on the border with Lebanon in their positions facing Kfar Chouba, in conjunction with the paving work.
 
Later, the “Israeli” occupation army launched a drone over the area.
Comment


Featured Stories
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
26 August 2023
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
26 August 2023
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
26 August 2023
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
25 August 2023
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
25 August 2023
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
25 August 2023
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
24 August 2023
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023