“Israel” Terrified: [Sayyed] Nasrallah Has Turned from Defender of Lebanon to Conqueror of the Galilee

Islam Times - In an article titled “Nasrallah seeks to be the Conqueror of the Galilee”, the Hebrew Walla! website cautioned that “About a year and a half ago, there was a dramatic change in Hezbollah's policy along the border as it decided to convert the activity of its activists into an open and visible activity of the military fighters.”

“The [Radwan’s] strategy has developed greatly in the past six months and includes about 35 visible posts, each of which has between 8 and 4 Radwan force fighters,” it added, noting that “Hezbollah posts include vehicles, motorcycles and combat supporters with various roles.”

Citing “Israeli” military sources, the website mentioned that “All of Hezbollah’s forces in the border area are organized according to groups, each of which has an average of 150 fighters and are located in the areas close to the border.”

“They are not just there as a reserve force. They patrol, observe and gather intelligence. They are a force that creates tension…” it added, noting that “the ‘Israeli’ intelligence community has been busy analyzing the changes made by Hezbollah along the border in the past year and a half. The years 2020-2022 were defined as formative years for the Shiite organization.”

In this context, “Israeli” officers list the changes: “It started with the drone war that included the introduction of drones into ‘Israeli’ territory and the shooting down of our drones, and continued with the construction of outposts and positions including strategic ones until it reached the level of introducing a ‘terrorist’ from Lebanon to the Megiddo junction with an explosive device.”

“[Sayyed] Nasrallah wants to shift from a defender of Lebanon into the conqueror of the Galilee. He clearly talks about building a force that will penetrate into ‘Israeli’ territory to occupy the territory. That is why we need to create tactical superiority in the field for every event; for every scenario,” the officers pointed out worriedly.

According to their estimates: “[Sayyed] Nasrallah managed to take advantage of the gap between the political level and the senior military level about two years ago to embark on an engineering and operational process along the entire border. It is too late now to deal with it directly on the political and military level.”

According to Walla!, “Hezbollah Special Forces, the Radwan Force, began to establish outposts and positions along the border, some within 20 meters with firing angles at an effective range on ‘Israeli’ military posts and roads.”