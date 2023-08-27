0
Sunday 27 August 2023 - 04:11

Iran: Electronic Warfare Drill Goals Accomplished

Story Code : 1078302
The Army’s four divisions had launched the joint military exercise dubbed “Separe Hafezan-e Velayat 1402” [Shield of Guardians of Velayat 1402] in central areas of Iran.
 
The drill, attended by the Army Ground Force, Air Force, Navy and Air Defense, came to an end on Friday evening.
 
Deputy Chief of the Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said more than 95 percent of the war game plans have been carried out successfully.
 
He noted that the combat scenarios and the electronic warfare operations performed in the exercise indicated the Army’s great progress in the electronic warfare technologies.
 
The general finally reiterated Iran’s full preparedness for defense, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would never attack or take aggressive action against any country.
 
“We are trying to enhance our offense and defense capabilities and keep prepared to counter any type pf threat,” Sayyari noted, warning the enemies that any mistake will draw Iran’s decisive response.
 
A broad range of electronic warfare systems, radars, cyber and space systems, manned and unmanned fighters, drones, as well as fixed, mobile, ground- and air-based systems were utilized in the war game.
