Sunday 27 August 2023 - 04:12

Assad, Lukashenko Exchange Congratulations on 30th Anniv. of Countries’ Diplomatic Relations

Assad affirmed that Syria is keen on boosting relations with Belarus.
 
“We are confident that relations are going to witness more progress and development, and bilateral cooperation will gain more success thanks to the joint work between institutions in both countries,” the Syrian President said in the cable.
 
Assad went on saying that the solid friendship which link both countries, and the principles and values they believe in would form a strong basis from which we set off to achieve the common interests of the two friendly peoples.
 
“Joint cooperation is one of the tools through which countries would boost their battle in the face of the economic war to which both states are exposed to,” the Syrian Leader said.
 
President Lukashenko, for his part, said the Syrian-Belarusian relations have dynamically developed in view of friendship and trust, and founding for good cooperation in sport, culture, education and trade fields.
 
Lukashenko said that Belarus has always stood by Syria during the difficult times, stressing his country’s continued support for the Syrian people.
 
 “I am confident that our countries will successfully confront challenges of the new era, and we will continue fruitful cooperation on the bilateral and international levels,” the Belarusian President added.
