0
Sunday 27 August 2023 - 05:18

10 Palestinian Prisoners Refuse to Eat in Hunger Strike Against Zionist Authorities

Story Code : 1078328
10 Palestinian Prisoners Refuse to Eat in Hunger Strike Against Zionist Authorities
Among the prisoners, Sultan Khalouf and Kayed Fasfous have been on hunger strike for 24 days, while Osama Dakrouk has gone without food for 20 days. Also taking part are Mohammad Taysir Zakarna, Anas Ahmad Kamil, Abdulrahman Iyad Baraqah, and Zahdi Talal Obaidou, who have been hunger striking for 17 days, and Seif Al-Din Dhiab Al-Amareen, who has joined the protest by fasting for seven days.
 
The Palestinian Prisoners Club notes that Hatem Al-Qawasmi, who has been incarcerated since 2003 and given a life sentence, has been on a hunger strike for 14 days demanding transfer to the same prison as his brother, Hazem Al-Qawasmi.
 
Meanwhile, Maher Al-Akhras from Jenin has continued his hunger strike since his arrest last Tuesday during a heavily armed Israeli occupation forces raid in the town of Silet Al-Dhahr in the southern part of Jenin.
 
The protest coincides with similar boycotts among around 60 detainees at “Ofer” prison and detention centers who are refusing to participate in Israeli occupation military courts.
 
The Waed Association for Prisoners highlighted that the arrests were highly targeted and punitive, with many university students, former detainees, wounded individuals, farmers, and workers among those detained. The vast majority of the detainees are being held under administrative detention.
Comment


Featured Stories
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
26 August 2023
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
26 August 2023
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
26 August 2023
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
25 August 2023
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
25 August 2023
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
25 August 2023
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
24 August 2023
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023