Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement put on display SAM-6 anti-aircraft missiles at a military exhibition in the Eastern city of Baalbek.

The military exhibition kicked off at an area of more than 10,000 square kilometers, showcasing all the equipment and armored vehicles that Hezbollah had confiscated during the 1982, 2000, and 2006 wars with Israel and the 2017 battle with Takfiri terrorist groups.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Hezbollah’s political council, Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayed, described the items displayed as “clear proof of the resistance’s power and efficiency to defeat and weaken the enemy”.

Such exhibitions, he added, are held in a bid to prevent consigning Hezbollah’s achievements to oblivion.

Sayed also censured certain Arab rulers for following the US suit, warning that Washington is only after its own interests.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah unveiled the “Tharollah (AS)” guided missile system, which has “the precision to simultaneously hit and destroy targets”.

In May, Hezbollah launched large-scale military exercises in Southern Lebanon, showcasing its strength ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the country’s liberation from the Israeli occupation.

The resistance group was established following the 1982 Israeli invasion and occupation of Southern Lebanon.

Since then, it has grown into a powerful military force, dealing blows to the Israeli military during the wars in 2000 and 2006 and shattering the myth of the regime’s invincibility.

The movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any other Israeli-imposed warfare.

Reporting last month, Israel's Hebrew-language Maariv daily newspaper cited the regime's military as expressing concerns about Hezbollah's growing air defense capabilities in countering the regime’s aerial aggression on Lebanese soil.

The missiles were unveiled on Saturday, on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the liberation of the Jurud Sharqiya region from the grip of Daesh terrorists, the Al-Manar television network reported.