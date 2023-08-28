Hamas Warns Israel of ‘Unprecedented Defeat’ Should It Start ‘All-Out’ War

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas warned the Israeli regime of an “unprecedented defeat” should they start an “all-out war” in the region.

“The Resistance alliance is prepared and motivated by reason, will, and common interests to partake in a regional war, and the active parties are ready and prepared for it,” he added.

“If we reach the point of an all-out confrontation, Israel will face an unprecedented defeat in its history, and we are confident of that,” he warned.

Arouri said that they are closely discussing the prospects of the war with all relevant parties.

“The all-out war will be a defeat for Israel, and we see that classical wars have changed, and this is evidenced by the conflict in Ukraine,” he added.

He said although the occupation’s army has mobilized over 30 in the Northern West Bank to neutralize the Resistance, the resistance continues to grow more powerful and steadfast.

“The proliferation of the Resistance across the entire West Bank is a nightmare for the occupation, striking panic and fear [within the ranks of occupation],” he added.

The Hamas official also called on the entire Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank to partake in resistance “in any way possible”.

He also pointed out Israel’s failed attempts at the Judaization of the West Bank and the deportation of Palestinians.

He added the far-right Israeli cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to displace Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, increase settlements, and gain control over the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, he said, “This extremist regime will suffer a resounding defeat, which would lead to their withdrawal from the entire West Bank.”

The Israeli oppression of Palestinians has seen a sharp rise under Netanyahu’s extremist coalition cabinet, which is composed of far-right Zionist parties that oppose Palestinian statehood and support the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied lands.

Over the past months, the usurping regime has intensified attacks against Palestinian towns. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

According to the United Nations, 2023 is already the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began recording fatalities in 2005. The previous year, 2022, had been the most lethal year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, as reported by the United Nations.

In an exclusive interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television news network, Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas’ political bureau, said that the leaders of the occupying regime, driven by racism and fascism, will “cause an all-out war in the region” if they press ahead with their radical and extremist policies.