Two Israeli Spies Arrested at Beirut Airport

Islam Times - Two individuals were arrested in Beirut by Lebanese security authorities in connection with espionage for Israel.

Major General Elias al-Baysari, Lebanon’s chief of public security, said the pair were “carrying out certain operations inside Lebanon and tried to exit through the airport and were arrested.”

He added that “based on investigations and confessions, they were transferred to the competent military judiciary, and we will announce at a later stage the details about this cell that posed a threat to Lebanon.”

“We carried out an investigation and determined that this cell posed a danger to Lebanon,” the official further said, according to Press TV.

“The fight against terrorism is a priority and the fight against spy networks set up by the Israeli enemy is an absolute priority,” Baysari pointed out.

Lebanese intelligence and security services have arrested dozens over the years on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, with some receiving jail terms of up to 25 years.

Back in June, Lebanon’s security forces arrested a Lebanese journalist, who used to work for a number of Lebanese and international media outlets, on suspicion of collaborating with the Israeli regime.

According to a report published by the Arabic-language al-Modon online newspaper, the Lebanese national, identified as H. Muzahem, was in contact with the “Israeli enemy” since 2018.

He was arrested by members of the Intelligence Division of the Internal Security Forces waiting for the completion of technical and security investigations into his case.

Al-Modon, citing informed sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that his case has been referred to the military tribunal for prosecution.

The two were detained as they were trying to leave the country through Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport in the Lebanese capital, local media reported.