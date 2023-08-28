0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 03:39

Two Israeli Spies Arrested at Beirut Airport

Story Code : 1078468
Two Israeli Spies Arrested at Beirut Airport
The two were detained as they were trying to leave the country through Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport in the Lebanese capital, local media reported.
 
Major General Elias al-Baysari, Lebanon’s chief of public security, said the pair were “carrying out certain operations inside Lebanon and tried to exit through the airport and were arrested.”
 
He added that “based on investigations and confessions, they were transferred to the competent military judiciary, and we will announce at a later stage the details about this cell that posed a threat to Lebanon.”
 
“We carried out an investigation and determined that this cell posed a danger to Lebanon,” the official further said, according to Press TV.
 
“The fight against terrorism is a priority and the fight against spy networks set up by the Israeli enemy is an absolute priority,” Baysari pointed out.
 
Lebanese intelligence and security services have arrested dozens over the years on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, with some receiving jail terms of up to 25 years.
 
Back in June, Lebanon’s security forces arrested a Lebanese journalist, who used to work for a number of Lebanese and international media outlets, on suspicion of collaborating with the Israeli regime.
 
According to a report published by the Arabic-language al-Modon online newspaper, the Lebanese national, identified as H. Muzahem, was in contact with the “Israeli enemy” since 2018.
 
He was arrested by members of the Intelligence Division of the Internal Security Forces waiting for the completion of technical and security investigations into his case.
 
Al-Modon, citing informed sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that his case has been referred to the military tribunal for prosecution.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
27 August 2023
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
By: Georgii Tkachev
26 August 2023
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
26 August 2023
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
26 August 2023
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
26 August 2023
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
25 August 2023
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
25 August 2023
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
25 August 2023
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
24 August 2023
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023