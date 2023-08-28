0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 03:54

Russian Su-30 Prevents Border Violation by US Reaper Drone over Black Sea

Story Code : 1078475
“On August 27, 2023, Russian air control tools detected an aerial target approaching the state border over the Black Sea. A Su-30 fighter jet from the air defense alert forces was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent border violation. The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the aerial target as a US MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle,” it said.
 
According to the Center, the drone flew off the Russian border when the Russian fighter jet approached.
