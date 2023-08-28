0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 04:02

Karbala Hosts Second Int’l Conference Titled “Palestine and Imam Hussein (AS)”

Story Code : 1078480
The first round of the conference held last year in Karbala on the threshold of Arbaeen occasion addressed the bases of Imam Husein’s Movement and its role in the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the liberation of al-Quds, where the participants stressed the continuation of resistance in Palestine and other Islamic countries.
 
Call of Al-Aqsa international conference is held annually with the participation of cultural and political scholars from countries of the world, through the efforts of the ‘Return to Palestine’ global campaign and supervised by Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine.
 
A member of the executive committee of the event, Abdul Malik Sekriya, said the purpose of holding the conference is to elaborate on Imam Hussein’s (AS) intellectual movement and his battle for reform in the Islamic Ummah.
 
Confronting falsehood and supporting the truth and connecting it with what Palestine has been facing since more than a hundred years ago, which is the most severe colonial aggression by the Israeli regime, is another goal of the conference as he said.
 
The participants of the meeting called on the Islamic scholars and freedom-seeking figures to further support the Palestinian nation.
