Proposed Amendments to UN Troops’ Mission in Southern Lebanon are Rejected: Hezbollah MP

Islam Times - Member of Loyalty Resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Ali Fayyad, stressed that the proposed amendments to the UN troops’ mission in southern Lebanon are rejected.

MP Fayyad also warned UNIFIL against seeking the role of serving the Israeli interests through turning into a tool that protects the Zionist security.

Meanwhile, MP Fayyad underlined the importance of the start of the maritime gas excavation project and its effect on the economic situation in Lebanon.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Imam Moussa Al-Sadr Husseiniya in Qantara town, Southern Lebanon, MP Fayyad indicated that the UNIFIL command must observe the requirements of the coordination with the Lebanese army, state and people in order to maintain its peaceful presence in the country.