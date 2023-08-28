0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 04:26

President Assad Appoints Bassam Sabbagh as Syria Dep. FM

Story Code : 1078484
President Assad Appoints Bassam Sabbagh as Syria Dep. FM
President Bashar al-Assad issued on Sunday a Decree No. 223 of 2023 naming Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, SANA reported.
 
Diplomat Bassam al-Sabbagh used to hold several post in the Syrian foreign ministry including: Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York City since November 22, 2020, as well as former Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Vienna the United Nations Office at Vienna, its former permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and its former permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
27 August 2023
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
By: Georgii Tkachev
26 August 2023
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
26 August 2023
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
26 August 2023
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
26 August 2023
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
25 August 2023
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
25 August 2023
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
25 August 2023
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
24 August 2023
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023