President Assad Appoints Bassam Sabbagh as Syria Dep. FM

Islam Times - The Syrian president appointed the former Syria's ambassador to the United Nations as the deputy foreign minister on Sunday, local Syrian media said.

Diplomat Bassam al-Sabbagh used to hold several post in the Syrian foreign ministry including: Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York City since November 22, 2020, as well as former Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Vienna the United Nations Office at Vienna, its former permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and its former permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Sunday a Decree No. 223 of 2023 naming Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, SANA reported.