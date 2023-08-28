0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 04:28

'IRCS Members Serving Arbaeen Pilgrims at 70 Mawkebs, Bases'

Story Code : 1078485
Kolivand made the remarks on Sunday while on a visit to the medical centers set up to serve the Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq.
 
As many as 70 bases and Mawkebs - an Arabic word meaning huts used to serve pilgrims in the Islamic culture- have been set up in pilgrims' way to Karbala, he said.
 
The centers have been organized in the cities of Samarra, Najaf, Karbala and the Najaf-Karbala route, he added.
 
Over 1,600 physicians and medical staff have voiced readiness to serve the Arbaeen pilgrims this year, he pointed out.
 
Each year, a huge masses of Shia Muslims flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites. Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).
