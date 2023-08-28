Islam Times - Muslims participated Saturday in a protest arranged by Islamic organizations in the Dutch city of The Hague amid Qur'an sacrilege incidents around Europe.

Protesters criticized governments that enable hostile acts against the Qur'an. They shouted: “Stop burning our book and holy books,” and “Shame on the Danish and Swedish governments!” Demonstrators also recited verses from the Qur'an, Anadolu Agency reported.

Serdar Isik, a psychologist, read a statement in front of the Swedish Embassy and said attacks on the Qur'an in Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands hurt Muslims very much, and tearing the Qur'an under police protection is a racist act.

Isik slammed The Hague Mayor Jan van Zanen, who allowed attacks on the Qur'an. "It hurts us that racists and fascists are allowed to attack the values of more than a million Muslims in the Netherlands so blatantly," said Isik.

He said demonstrators demand the Dutch government prepare a bill emphasizing the protection of religious peace and ensure the peaceful coexistence of religious and non-religious groups and individuals.

Protesters carried copies of the holy Qur'an and gathered in Malieveld Square. They had signs that read: "The Qur'an gives us light to guide us, fire cannot burn the Sun" and "I love the Qur'an” as demonstrators walked toward the Danish and Swedish embassies.