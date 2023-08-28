0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 08:16

Russia's FSB Says Stopped Illegal Activity of Informant of US Embassy in Moscow

Story Code : 1078529
Russia
Shonov faces charges related to alleged confidential collaboration with a foreign state or organization aimed at undermining Russia's national security, according to the Lefortovo court that prolonged his arrest for three more months in May, Sputnik reported.
 
"The Russian Federal Security Service stopped the illegal activities of an informant of the US Embassy in Moscow, a former employee of the US Consulate General in Vladivostok, Russian citizen Shonov Robert Robertovich, he was charged with committing a crime under article 275.1 of the criminal code of Russia 'Cooperation on a confidential basis with a foreign state,'" the FSB said in a statement.
 
Since September 2022 until the arrest in March 2023, Shonov had been carrying out tasks of the employees of the political department of the US Embassy in Moscow, Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein for material reward, the statement read.
 
In particular, he was instructed to "collect information on the progress of the special military operation, mobilization processes in the regions of Russia, on problematic moments and assess their influence on the protest activity of the population on the eve of the presidential elections in Russia in 2024."
 
The two US diplomats are to be interrogated in the case of informant Shonov, the FSB said, adding that in this regard, corresponding subpoenas have been sent to the embassy in Moscow.
