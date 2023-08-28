0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 08:17

Singapore, China to Conduct 10-Day Bilateral Army Exercise

Story Code : 1078531
Exercise Cooperation, which is running for the fifth time since the first edition in 2009, involves soldiers from the Singapore Army’s 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion, as well as the PLA Southern Theatre Command Army’s (STCA) 74th Army Group, The Straits Times reported.
 
In a statement on Monday, Singapore’s Ministry of Defense (Mindef) said the theme of the exercise is urban counter-terrorism operations. Soldiers will engage in professional exchanges in support of a rescue scenario and take part in tactical training, such as rappelling, hand-to-hand combat and small-arms live firing.
 
“These interactions allow both sides to strengthen professional ties and foster people-to-people bonds, as well as enhance mutual trust and understanding between both militaries,” said Mindef.
 
The ministry added that the exercise, which is part of the Singapore Army’s efforts to enhance mutual cooperation with other countries, underscores the warm and friendly bilateral defense relations between Singapore and China.
 
“Besides bilateral and multilateral exercises, the two defense establishments also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits, cross-attendance of courses, academic exchanges and port calls,” said Mindef.
