Monday 28 August 2023 - 08:18

Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer

"God be praised," said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the charges related to the murder of a lawyer in southern city of Quetta had been dismissed by a court, Reuters reported.
 
Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022, after he fell out with the country's powerful military.
 
A high court in Islamabad is also due on Monday to give a ruling on an appeal filed by Khan seeking to suspend his conviction in a graft case.
