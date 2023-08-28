Libya Suspends Foreign Minister Over “Israeli” Talks Amid Angry Protests

Islam Times - Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah says he has suspended the North African country’s top diplomat after the “Israeli” entity’s foreign ministry said their foreign ministers had met the previous week.

The Libyan foreign ministry sought to play down the matter, and described it as a “chance and unofficial encounter”, but news of the meeting had already led to street protests in several cities.

The political row broke out Sunday after the “Israeli” foreign ministry said the two top diplomats had met the previous week.

The ministry said “Israeli” foreign minister Eli Cohen and Mangoush, his Libyan counterpart in the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, spoke at a meeting in Rome hosted by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

“I spoke with the foreign minister about the great potential for the two sides from their relations,” Cohen asserted in a statement.

The Libyan foreign ministry, however, announced on Sunday evening that Mangoush had “refused to meet with any party” representing the “Israeli” regime.

“What happened in Rome was a chance and unofficial encounter, during a meeting with his Italian counterpart, which did not involve any discussion, agreement or consultation,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the encounter, the statement said, Mangoush had reiterated “in a clear and unambiguous manner Libya's position regarding the Palestinian cause".

The ministry also criticized the “Israeli” entity for attempts to “present this incident” as a “meeting or talks”.

On the streets of Tripoli and its suburbs, protests erupted Sunday evening to condemn any normalization with the “Israeli” entity.

The protests spread to other cities where young people blocked roads, burned tires and waved the Palestinian flag.

The protesters set fire to the "Israeli" flag during demonstrations in the northwestern cities of al-Zawiya and Tajoura.

In Tajoura, demonstrators closed a major street in protest against the meeting. They threatened to escalate their actions, including blocking railway access to Tripoli.

Under the so-called Abraham Accords, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco signed US-brokered normalization deals with the “Israeli” regime in late 2020. Palestinians have denounced the deals as a “betrayal” to their cause.

Najla el-Mangoush has been “temporarily suspended” and will be subject to an “administrative investigation” by a commission chaired by the justice minister, Dbeibah said on Sunday evening in an official decision posted on Facebook.