Monday 28 August 2023 - 08:23

Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression

Syria says a new "Israeli" aerial aggression has targeted Aleppo international airport in northwestern Syria, putting the facility out of service.
 
Citing a military source, the official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] said the air raid was conducted at around 04:30 a.m. local time [0130 GMT] on Monday.
 
“The ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport,” the source added.
 
“The aggression caused material damage to the airport runway and put it out of service.”
 
There were no reports of casualties so far.
 
Back in May, the Tel Aviv regime staged a similar attack on the Aleppo airport, killing one Syrian soldier and wounding several other people.
 
It also struck the airport on two different occasions in March and put it out of commission for several days.
 
The “Israeli” entity frequently attacks the positions of Syria's military and its allies since 2011, when the Arab country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed violence and terrorism.
 
The regime's attacks mostly target the positions of Syria's allies that have been aiding the country in its uphill battle against foreign-sponsored terror groups.
 
Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the “Israeli” assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.
