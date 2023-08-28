0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 22:29

Report: West Enabling Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Civilian Targets

Story Code : 1078655
Russia’s extensive air defense and electronic warfare capacity mean that Ukrainian drone operators often need outside help to hit targets deep inside Russia, The Economist reported, citing anonymous sources within Ukraine’s multiple drone programs.
 
This assistance includes “intelligence (often from Western partners) about radars, electronic warfare, and air-defense assets,” the report stated.
 
Feedback on the success of a strike is compiled from satellites, the report noted. Ukraine has only a single surveillance satellite, meaning that any imagery collected in between its 15 daily orbits is likely provided by Western satellites.
 
While Ukraine often attempts to hit military targets within Russia, many of its strikes are focused on civilian infrastructure and residential areas. In the most recent incident, a small drone slammed into an apartment block in the city of Kursk, shattering windows but leaving nobody injured.
 
Successive waves of drone attacks have targeted Moscow’s central business district in recent weeks, and although the strikes on the capital have not killed anyone, an attack on the border region of Belgorod earlier this week left three people dead.
 
Moscow has previously accused Ukraine’s Western backers of complicity in these “terrorist strikes”.
 
Speaking after a small drone hit the Kremlin in May, Government Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, “We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kiev but in Washington".
 
Moscow has also accused British and American special forces of assisting Kiev’s recent missile attacks on the Crimean Bridge.
 
According to Peskov, Moscow views the attacks as “acts of desperation”, carried out to compensate for Ukraine’s failures on the battlefield. The strikes are viewed similarly in the West, the New York Times reported on Friday. Citing US officials, the newspaper said that the drone operations are intended “to bolster the morale of Ukraine’s population and troops”, and show that Kiev “can strike back” amid its failing counteroffensive.
