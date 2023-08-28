0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 22:31

Senior Commander: Using AI in Air Defense Field on Iran's Agenda

The top commander told reporters on Sunday Iran has made significant progress in production of drones and can now export its domestically-produced defense equipment to other countries.
 
“Today, we have reached such capabilities that we can export some of our defense products to other countries at will.” Brig.Gen. Sabahifard stated.
 
In the field of the unmanned aerial vehicle production, he went on, “We have developed initiatives that the enemy does not know anything about.”
 
The top general argued that Iran is the dominant air defense power in the region, asserting that the country possesses the best and most advanced defense equipment in the world.
 
He also added that Iran excels in the field of electronic warfare.
 
Sabahifard stressed that taking advantage artificial intelligence is "one of the main priorities" of the Iranian air defense units.
 
The army commander hastened to add that only a limited portion of Iran’s military capabilities have been publicized, which have already “astonished the enemy".
 
The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.
 
Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.
 
Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.
