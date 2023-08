Islam Times - The health minister of the Taliban called on Iran to provide training for Afghanistan’s healthcare workers.

The Taliban minister, Qalandar Ebad, expressed gratitude to Iran for its broad assistance to the Afghan health and medical sector.

He also demanded that the Afghan healthcare workers receive training and education in Iran’s medical and educational centers.

The Iranian lawmakers have already held meetings with a number of other Taliban ministers in Kabul.

A 7-strong delegation from the Iranian Parliament had a meeting with the acting minister of public health of Afghanistan in Kabul.