0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 22:38

Euro Zone Lending Growth Slows Further As Rate Hikes Bite

Story Code : 1078660
Euro Zone Lending Growth Slows Further As Rate Hikes Bite
Lending to firms in the 20-nation currency bloc expanded by 2.2% year-on-year after a 3.0% reading a month earlier, while household credit growth slowed to 1.3% from 1.7% in June, according to an ECB report, Reuters reported.
 
The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the ninth time in a row in July, increasing the rate that the ECB pays on banks' deposits from 3.50% to 3.75%, its highest level since 2000, before euro banknotes and coins had been put into circulation.
 
At 5.3% in July, inflation remains far above the bank's target and could take until 2025 to fall back to the 2% target. Preliminary inflation data for August will be published on Thursday, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a decline in inflation to 5.1%.
 
Economic data from PMI surveys in August showed the downturn in euro zone business activity deepened far more than thought this month in a broad-based fall across the region.
 
Economic growth indicators are now pointing to a contraction in the third quarter, despite what could be a record-breaking tourism season. The weak data is intensifying debate over just how much more the ECB needs to do.
 
The M3 measure of money supply, seen in the past as a good indicator of future economic expansion, shrank 0.4% in July in a turnaround from growth of 0.6% in June, below expectations for a reading of 0.0%.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
28 August 2023
Zelensky Sdmits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Sdmits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
28 August 2023
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
28 August 2023
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
28 August 2023
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
28 August 2023
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
27 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
27 August 2023
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
By: Georgii Tkachev
26 August 2023
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
26 August 2023
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
26 August 2023
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
26 August 2023