Hotel Shooting in Turkey’s Bodrum Claims 1 Life, Leaves 3 Injured

Islam Times - Turkish media reported Monday that a hotel shooting in the resort province of Bodrum has led to the death of one individual and injuries sustained by three others.

Yeni Safak newspaper detailed that the conflict between these two groups escalated into the shooting. In response to the incident, a comprehensive investigation has been initiated, with law enforcement authorities actively attempting to apprehend the suspects who fled the scene.

The incident is said to have been sparked by a clash involving three individuals who arrived at the hotel by car and another group of three who were already present there, al-Mayadeen reported.