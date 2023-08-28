0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 22:39

Hotel Shooting in Turkey’s Bodrum Claims 1 Life, Leaves 3 Injured

The incident is said to have been sparked by a clash involving three individuals who arrived at the hotel by car and another group of three who were already present there, al-Mayadeen reported.
 
Yeni Safak newspaper detailed that the conflict between these two groups escalated into the shooting. In response to the incident, a comprehensive investigation has been initiated, with law enforcement authorities actively attempting to apprehend the suspects who fled the scene.
