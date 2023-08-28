IRGC Navy to Receive New Submarines

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy will take delivery of the new generation of two homegrown submarines, an informed source said.

The IRGC naval forces are apparently scheduled to take delivery of the new generation of Qadir and Fateh submarines in the near future.

The two homegrown submarines have been manufactured by the Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization.

In April, the Iranian Navy said the hulls of the second, third and fourth models of Fateh (conqueror) submarine have been manufactured and were being furnished.

The Navy commander said the Fateh submarine has performed perfectly since joining the Navy’s fleet, with all of its operational capabilities, especially the launch of various types of torpedoes and detection of different underwater targets, having been put to the test.

The 527-ton Fateh submarine is a semi-heavy undersurface vessel whose weight at depth increases to 593 tons.

The submarine is equipped with an advanced sonic radar system for identifying enemy vessels and uses a missile defense system.

Iran has so far launched different classes of domestically-built advanced submarines including Qadir, Qaem, Nahang, Tareq and Sina.

In a meeting with Navy commanders in November 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised as “great and fabulous” the advances that Iranian military forces, the Navy in particular, have made since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, saying the Navy’s success in bringing into service homegrown vessels such as the Sahand destroyer or Fateh and Qadir submarines heralds more progress day after day.

The informed source at the Iranian Ministry of Defense told Tasnim that the IRGC Navy is going to be equipped with new manned submarines.