0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 22:41

IRGC Navy to Receive New Submarines

Story Code : 1078662
IRGC Navy to Receive New Submarines
The informed source at the Iranian Ministry of Defense told Tasnim that the IRGC Navy is going to be equipped with new manned submarines.
 
The IRGC naval forces are apparently scheduled to take delivery of the new generation of Qadir and Fateh submarines in the near future.
 
The two homegrown submarines have been manufactured by the Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization.
 
In April, the Iranian Navy said the hulls of the second, third and fourth models of Fateh (conqueror) submarine have been manufactured and were being furnished.
 
The Navy commander said the Fateh submarine has performed perfectly since joining the Navy’s fleet, with all of its operational capabilities, especially the launch of various types of torpedoes and detection of different underwater targets, having been put to the test.
 
The 527-ton Fateh submarine is a semi-heavy undersurface vessel whose weight at depth increases to 593 tons.
 
The submarine is equipped with an advanced sonic radar system for identifying enemy vessels and uses a missile defense system.
 
Iran has so far launched different classes of domestically-built advanced submarines including Qadir, Qaem, Nahang, Tareq and Sina.
 
In a meeting with Navy commanders in November 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised as “great and fabulous” the advances that Iranian military forces, the Navy in particular, have made since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, saying the Navy’s success in bringing into service homegrown vessels such as the Sahand destroyer or Fateh and Qadir submarines heralds more progress day after day.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
28 August 2023
Zelensky Sdmits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Sdmits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
28 August 2023
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
28 August 2023
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
28 August 2023
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
28 August 2023
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
27 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
27 August 2023
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
By: Georgii Tkachev
26 August 2023
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
26 August 2023
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
26 August 2023
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
26 August 2023