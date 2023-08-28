0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 22:42

170+ “Israelis” Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under IOF Protection

Story Code : 1078663
Palestine's Shehab news agency said the settlers entered the courtyards of the holy site through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, and made a provocative tour of the premises on Sunday.
 
The “Israeli” entity had since morning deployed soldiers inside and around the mosque to secure the intrusion.
 
The Islamic Endowment Department in al-Quds was cited by Palestine's Safa News Agency as saying that 173 settlers provocatively performed rituals and Talmudic prayers at Bab al-Rahma [Gate of Mercy] area, in violation of the site’s status quo.
 
IOF troops prevented Palestinian worshipers from entering the mosque.
 
“Israeli” settler incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque and violence against Palestinians have been on the rise since the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office last December.
 
Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the “Israeli” police in al-Quds [Jerusalem], leading to daily confrontations with Palestinians at the mosque, with many injured, arrested and killed.
 
Non-Muslim worship at the compound is prohibited according to an agreement between the “Israeli” entity and Jordan following the regime’s seizure of East al-Quds [Jerusalem] in 1967.
