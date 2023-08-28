170+ “Israelis” Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under IOF Protection

Islam Times - Palestine's Shehab news agency said the settlers entered the courtyards of the holy site through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, and made a provocative tour of the premises on Sunday. The “Israeli” entity had since morning deployed soldiers inside and around the mosque to secure the intrusion. The Islamic Endowment Department in al-Quds was cited by Palestine's Safa News Agency as saying that 173 settlers provocatively performed rituals and Talmudic prayers at Bab al-Rahma [Gate of Mercy] area, in violation of the site’s status quo. IOF troops prevented Palestinian worshipers from entering the mosque. “Israeli” settler incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque and violence against Palestinians have been on the rise since the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office last December. Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the “Israeli” police in al-Quds [Jerusalem], leading to daily confrontations with Palestinians at the mosque, with many injured, arrested and killed. Non-Muslim worship at the compound is prohibited according to an agreement between the “Israeli” entity and Jordan following the regime’s seizure of East al-Quds [Jerusalem] in 1967.

The “Israeli” entity had since morning deployed soldiers inside and around the mosque to secure the intrusion.

The Islamic Endowment Department in al-Quds was cited by Palestine's Safa News Agency as saying that 173 settlers provocatively performed rituals and Talmudic prayers at Bab al-Rahma [Gate of Mercy] area, in violation of the site’s status quo.

IOF troops prevented Palestinian worshipers from entering the mosque.

“Israeli” settler incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque and violence against Palestinians have been on the rise since the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office last December.

Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the “Israeli” police in al-Quds [Jerusalem], leading to daily confrontations with Palestinians at the mosque, with many injured, arrested and killed.

Non-Muslim worship at the compound is prohibited according to an agreement between the “Israeli” entity and Jordan following the regime’s seizure of East al-Quds [Jerusalem] in 1967.

Palestine's Shehab news agency said the settlers entered the courtyards of the holy site through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, and made a provocative tour of the premises on Sunday.