Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah confirmed that the armed groups adopted the Lebanese lands as a base for sending car bombs as they previously did, as well as for expansion in the Lebanese lands, threats to expand in the Beqaa and reach Beirut and to increase aggression towards Syria, adding that Lebanon was part of the map of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] caliphate; the presence of Daesh in Beqaa Valley was the starting point for the expansion.

The Resistance Leader expressed his condolences to all the Lebanese with the passing of one of the great pillars in the Lebanese and Arab press, Mr. Talal Salman, adding that the late journalist was truly a great and dear fighter who fought with his thought, word and pen.

Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah considered that a large group of battles were fought over the years until victory was achieved, saying: "I bear witness that some villages, especially the Christian ones, took the decision to confront, contrary to the decision and directions of most of their parties”.

“We should not forget those representatives of political forces who went to the militants in the outskirts of Arsal and held press conferences with them and expressed their support, indicating that they bet on the survival and the victory of the armed groups and on the defeat of the people in Beqaa, the army and the Resistance against these groups,” His Eminence noted.

The Secretary General pointed out that “the Americans prevented the Lebanese government from taking a decision allowing the Lebanese Army to carry out an offensive against the terrorists,” adding that “the government did not authorize the army to launch an operation on the militants in the outskirts due to American pressure, and they threatened the army with ending aid if it launched an operation on the militants in the outskirts”.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that “the martyrs of the Lebanese Army and those of the Security Forces have been restored, the prisoners have been liberated and restored and the terrorist presence in our regions has ended… this is what we call the Second Liberation and victory”.

Relatedly, the Resistance Leader affirmed that “we do not forget the villages and towns that, despite their suffering and [difficult] circumstances, gathered what they had in their homes to deliver them to the Mujahedeen,” adding “the turnout to defend Lebanon and its land was big, so the number of fighters was very big and overmatched the size of the mission”.

The SG considered that “the First Liberation which was in 2000, the July Victory and the Second Liberation which constitute the liberation of the Beqaa outskirts, and as for the third liberation, which began a few days ago in the excavations in Block 9, are all the result of the equation of ‘the Army, the People and the Resistance’”, stressing that “the existing national strategic equation based on ‘the army, the People and the Resistance’ has achieved great victories”.

Elsewhere in his speech, His Eminence stated that “it was always said that the Zionist studies his experiences, but it seems that this talk does not apply at present to the enemy entity or his army, and since 1982 until today the ‘Israeli’ enemy has been portraying that those fighting in Lebanon are implementing an Iranian plan, but it [the ‘Israeli’ entity] is unaware that the Lebanese people are the ones fighting with a Lebanese will to liberate their land”.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that “the ‘Israelis’ are unaware that the resistance in the West Bank is the will of the Palestinian people and that this people has been fighting them for 75 years, that is, before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran”.

In a related notion, the Resistance Leader explained that “faced with the escalation of resistance in the West Bank and the ‘Israeli’ impotence, [‘Israeli’ PM Benjamin] Netanyahu resorted to depict what is happening in the West Bank as an Iranian plan”.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that “any assassination on Lebanese soil that affects any Lebanese, Palestinian, Syrian, Iranian or any other [nationality] will certainly have a tough response; we will not allow Lebanon to be an arena for assassinations, and we will not accept at all a change in the existing rules of engagement”.

Moreover, His Eminence stressed that “these threats do not make the Resistance retreat; neither the threat nor the implementation of the threat will weaken the Resistance, but rather increase its stubbornness and determination”.

The Resistance Leader asked, “All over the years of the conflict with the Resistance, ‘Israel’ carried out massive assassinations. Were the assassinations able to shake the will of the Resistance?

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that “the enemy must admit that it is in a historical, existential and strategic dilemma and that it will not find a way out”.

Regard the prisoners of Palestine and Bahrain, the SG stressed that “true solidarity must be with the detainees in Palestine and with the political prisoners in Bahrain”.

On the Syrian issue, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that “the actual leader of the war against Syria since day one is the American, and the American ambassador in Damascus admitted that,” adding that “what is happening in Syria today is a continuation of what began in the year 2011, and it is an American scheme in which America sought the assistance of a number of regional countries which supported it with money, media and weapons”.

“Under the pretext of Daesh, the American forces returned to Iraq, and under the pretext of Daesh, they entered to occupy the east of the Euphrates, as the east of the Euphrates is not an internal issue, but an American issue par excellence. The Americans control the oil fields in the east of the Euphrates, and they are the ones who prevent these fields from returning to the Syrian government,” he pointed out and continued to say, “Today Many companies in the world, including Chinese and Russian companies, do not invest in Syria because of the sanctions”.

Sayyed Nasrallah saw that “the Syrian government made great efforts, but we all know that the doors were closed and the siege tightened, and as soon as it became clear that the military war had failed and Syria began to recover, the ‘Caesar Act’ was ready”.

Furthermore, the Resistance Leader considered that “Syria and its allies are simply able to liberate the east of the Euphrates as they did in the desert, but the east of the Euphrates is an area occupied by the US forces. Daesh is revived again, just as the Americans are preventing a solution between the Kurds and the Syria government and the liberation of eastern Euphrates”.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that “if the Americans want to fight by themselves, they are welcome, and this is the real battle that will change all equations,” pointing out that “what is rumored is that the Americans want to close the Syrian-Iraqi border… all of this is an illusion and this will not be allowed”.

Also in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “they want UNIFIL forces to work for the ‘Israelis’ and be their spies; and where the spy camera cannot reach, UNIFIL cameras will do so,” as he thanked “the Lebanese government for its endeavor to correct last year’s mistake, which gave full freedom to UNIFIL to move without coordination and permission”.

“We appeal to the Lebanese government, and we hope that it will succeed in making this amendment,” Sayyed Nasrallah continued.

His Eminence pointed out that “the background of making this amendment has to do with dignity; otherwise this will remain ink on paper, as the people of the South will not allow a decision to be implemented despite the Lebanese government’s refusal”.

Concerning the Lebanese internal affairs, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that “in the presidential file it was said yesterday [Sunday] by a key party that they reject dialogue,” wondering: “Will we bring them to dialogue by force?”

“We are not weak, we are decision makers; we are not afraid of dialogue and we are ready for it. However, we do not beg dialogue from anyone,” His Eminence said.

He also wondered, “Now they are bullying the French, but if the envoy was American, would they have dared to do so?”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that they say, “We want a president to build a state that confronts Hezbollah. They do not want to build a state to solve people's problems, and this shows that they are in the service of any project!”

“The ‘Israelis’ are calling for the disarmament of Hezbollah, as their statements indicate a mentality that cannot extricate Lebanon from the difficulties it is experiencing, but rather a mentality that leads Lebanon to a civil war,” the Hezbollah chief confirmed.

The Resistance Leader said that “I am not waging a psychological warfare on the Lebanese and I am not terrifying them, but I tell them the facts that some are working on.”

Sayyed Nasrallah shed light on the open dialogue between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement [FPM] and said that “any agreement with the FPM is not binding for our allies,” adding, “the only open dialogue in the country which can be relied on is the dialogue between Hezbollah and the FPM”.

The Hezbollah SG concluded his speech by congratulating our people especially those in Beqaa and in Baalbek Hermel on the Second Liberation.

Sayyed Nasrallah's stance came during a speech he delivered on the occasion of the anniversary of the Second Liberation, the great victory that Lebanon achieved over the terrorist groups.