0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 22:52

Hezbollah Inaugurates Tourist Museum in Baalbek

Story Code : 1078668
Hezbollah Inaugurates Tourist Museum in Baalbek
The tourist landmark is considered the crossing bridge for all borders and the Resistance’s open book to the geography of the universe and the ages. At an area of 10,452 square meters, the museum simulates the area of Lebanon. All the 50 vehicles and armored vehicles in the exhibition are among the spoils that the Islamic Resistance reaped since 1982, the date of the “Israeli” invasion of Lebanon, starting from the First liberation in 2000 – that is the liberation of south Lebanon from the “Israeli” enemy – and the Divine Victory in July 2006, ending with the Second Liberation in 2017 – the liberation of the eastern chain and the Bekaa outskirts from the Takfiri enemy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
28 August 2023
Zelensky Sdmits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Sdmits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
28 August 2023
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
28 August 2023
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
28 August 2023
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
28 August 2023
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
27 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
27 August 2023
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
By: Georgii Tkachev
26 August 2023
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
26 August 2023
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
26 August 2023
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
26 August 2023