Baghdad Stresses Implementation of Security Deal with Iran

Islam Times - The media advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister stressed implementing the security agreement with Iran to prevent the infiltration of armed elements and the elimination of camps in northern Iraq.

"We will prevent the presence of any armed group that threatens the security of neighboring countries", he said.

He further added that Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, has repeatedly expressed official opinions about the unacceptability of using Iraqi soil for the operations of these groups and turning it into a target for neighboring countries.

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Kan'ani said that the issue of the presence of terrorist forces in the Kurdistan Region is a "black point" in bilateral relations.

"We hope that this black spot will be removed," Kan'ani said, stressing that security is important for Iran.

Hisham Al-Rikabi made the remarks on Monday in response to statements of the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani on the necessity of implementing the Iran-Iraq security agreement regarding the disarmament of separatist terrorist groups.