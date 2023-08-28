0
Monday 28 August 2023 - 23:00

Baghdad Stresses Implementation of Security Deal with Iran

Story Code : 1078670
Baghdad Stresses Implementation of Security Deal with Iran
Hisham Al-Rikabi made the remarks on Monday in response to statements of the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani on the necessity of implementing the Iran-Iraq security agreement regarding the disarmament of separatist terrorist groups.
 
"We will prevent the presence of any armed group that threatens the security of neighboring countries", he said. 
 
He further added that Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, has repeatedly expressed official opinions about the unacceptability of using Iraqi soil for the operations of these groups and turning it into a target for neighboring countries.
 
Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Kan'ani said that the issue of the presence of terrorist forces in the Kurdistan Region is a "black point" in bilateral relations.
 
"We hope that this black spot will be removed," Kan'ani said, stressing that security is important for Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
28 August 2023
Zelensky Sdmits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Sdmits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
28 August 2023
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
28 August 2023
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
28 August 2023
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
28 August 2023
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
27 August 2023
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
Hezbollah Unveils Anti-Aircraft Missiles in Military Exhibition
27 August 2023
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
By: Georgii Tkachev
26 August 2023
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’
26 August 2023
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
Death for Tweeting: Saudi Arabia Sentences Brother of Scholar to Death over Tweets
26 August 2023
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War
26 August 2023