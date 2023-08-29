0
Tuesday 29 August 2023 - 09:19

Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot

Story Code : 1078762
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
This comes as the US, South Korea and Japan held a trilateral naval exercise to deal with North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats.
 
Kim said in a speech marking the country’s Navy Day on Monday that the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been made unstable “with the danger of a nuclear war” because of US-led hostilities, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
 
He cited the US drills with its allies, the deployment of more powerful US weapons assets in the waters near the Korean Peninsula, and a recent US-South Korean-Japanese summit where an agreement to boost defense cooperation was reached to counter North Korea’s nuclear program.
 
Kim further called President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida “the gang bosses” of the three countries.
 
“The prevailing situation requires our navy to put all its efforts into rounding off the war readiness to maintain the constant combat alertness and get prepared to break the enemy’s will for war in contingency,” Kim said.
 
Earlier this month, the leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan held their first-ever stand-alone trilateral summit at Camp David. During the meeting, they announced they intend to put into operation by year’s end the sharing of real-time missile warning data on North Korea and hold annual trilateral exercises.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
29 August 2023
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
29 August 2023
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
29 August 2023
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
29 August 2023
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
28 August 2023
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
28 August 2023
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
28 August 2023
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
28 August 2023
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
28 August 2023
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
28 August 2023
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
27 August 2023