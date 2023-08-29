Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot

Islam Times - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart its rivals’ plots to invade his country.

Kim said in a speech marking the country’s Navy Day on Monday that the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been made unstable “with the danger of a nuclear war” because of US-led hostilities, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

He cited the US drills with its allies, the deployment of more powerful US weapons assets in the waters near the Korean Peninsula, and a recent US-South Korean-Japanese summit where an agreement to boost defense cooperation was reached to counter North Korea’s nuclear program.

Kim further called President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida “the gang bosses” of the three countries.

“The prevailing situation requires our navy to put all its efforts into rounding off the war readiness to maintain the constant combat alertness and get prepared to break the enemy’s will for war in contingency,” Kim said.

Earlier this month, the leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan held their first-ever stand-alone trilateral summit at Camp David. During the meeting, they announced they intend to put into operation by year’s end the sharing of real-time missile warning data on North Korea and hold annual trilateral exercises.

This comes as the US, South Korea and Japan held a trilateral naval exercise to deal with North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats.