Tuesday 29 August 2023 - 09:20

Iran’s New Air Defense System Can Engage 12 Targets Simultaneously

Naderi Sharif further stated that ‘Tactical Sayyad’ is a homegrown air defense system suitable for medium altitudes.
 
He noted that an advantage of the new missile system over the Khordad-3 and Khordad-15 air defense systems is its self-protection system.
 
“The ‘Tactical Sayyad’ has a short-range self-protection system in one of its silos that makes the weapon immune to low-altitude threats,” he added.
 
The official noted that the new air defense system has become more agile since its radars and missile launchers have been merged into a single vehicle.
 
Naderi Sharif explained that Tactical Sayyad can detect and track 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers and simultaneously engage 6 to 12 targets in a range of 120 kilometers.
 
Earlier in August, Iran for the first time showcased a replica of the Tactical Sayyad air defense system at the International Military Forum ARMY-2023 in Russia.
