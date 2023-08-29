Iran’s New Air Defense System Can Engage 12 Targets Simultaneously

Islam Times - The Iranian deputy defense minister for research and industrial affairs, Afshin Naderi Sharif, confirmed that Iran’s ‘Tactical Sayyad’ air defense system can detect 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers and simultaneously engage 12 targets.

He noted that an advantage of the new missile system over the Khordad-3 and Khordad-15 air defense systems is its self-protection system.

“The ‘Tactical Sayyad’ has a short-range self-protection system in one of its silos that makes the weapon immune to low-altitude threats,” he added.

The official noted that the new air defense system has become more agile since its radars and missile launchers have been merged into a single vehicle.

Naderi Sharif explained that Tactical Sayyad can detect and track 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers and simultaneously engage 6 to 12 targets in a range of 120 kilometers.

Earlier in August, Iran for the first time showcased a replica of the Tactical Sayyad air defense system at the International Military Forum ARMY-2023 in Russia.

Naderi Sharif further stated that ‘Tactical Sayyad’ is a homegrown air defense system suitable for medium altitudes.