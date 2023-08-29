Islam Times - Natural gas prices in Europe extended their strong advance this week after a spike last week, with Norwegian exports declining, in turn threatening supplies in Europe.

The ECB continues to fight tooth and nail to combat the high inflation rates in the euro zone while asserting its commitment to the policy tightening path until achieving the 2% medium target.

The ECB linked any potential interest rate hikes in the future to upcoming data, thus increasing inflation rate will likely force the ECB to raise interest rates to new record highs.

Natural gas futures in Europe surged 5% this week after a 9% spike last week.

The surge came amid concerns about global shortages and especially from Australia and Norway, and as the winter season approaches and inventories get drawn out.

In Australia, one of the world's largest liquefied natural producers, workers in the field announced a strike, threatening supplies.

Labor negotiations are still ongoing in Australia, with the market about to get another supply shock from Norway.

Norwegian supplies of natural gas to Europe has approached year lows due to ongoing maintenance operations.

Current Euro zone consumer prices are up 5.3% y/y according to latest data, with core prices up 5.5%, far from the 2% target.

This the ECB's fight with inflation is far from over, and higher natural gas prices will complicate the issue, no doubt.

ECB President Christine Lagarde recently said in Jackson Hall, the ECB will determine the appropriate level for interest rates according to market conditions and as long as inflation is brought back to 2%.

Such increases in prices will cast doubt on the European Central Bank's fight against inflation, with higher gas prices potentially leading to higher production costs, and in turn higher food and commodity prices, Eeconomies Reported.