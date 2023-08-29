0
Nasrallah Threats Prevent ‘Israel’ from Carrying Out Any Assassination Attack in Lebanon: Zionist Circles

Sayyed Nasrallah hit back at Israeli threats on Monday, stressing that any assassination attempt on the Lebanese territory won’t go unanswered.

Addressing Israeli threats to target Palestinian resistance figures, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that Hezbollah won’t allow the Zionist enemy to change the rules of engagement.

The Lebanese resistance leader made the remarks in a televised speech via Al-Manar on the sixth anniversary of Lebanon’s Second Liberation.

The Zionist analysts indicated that the possibility of an Israeli assassination attack in Lebanon is null in light of Sayyed Nasrallah’s threats, adding that the issue is very complicated.

The military expert Yusi Yahshoa highlighted the Israeli hints at assassinating Hamas Deputy Chief, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, blaming the Zionist officials for unveiling the plot and eliminating the possibility of the implementation of the attack.

Arab affairs analyst Roi Kais pointed out that Hezbollah and Hamas are planning to fight jointly during the upcoming battle against ‘Israel’, adding that Sheikh Arouri is responsible for the missile fire at the occupied Palestinian territories from Lebanon.

It is worth noting that the Zionist media underestimated Netanyahu’s threat to assassinate Sheikh Arouri in Lebanon.

Hamas had issued a statement which confirmed that all the threats issued by the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and other Zionist officials will not manage to mitigate the power of the resistance.

The statement added that Netanyahu’s threat to assassinate Sheikh Al-Arouri and the resistance commanders are void and fruitless.

Hamas also indicated that the Israeli enemy, confused by the resistance strikes, must know that any assault will be confronted firmly and powerfully.

Sheikh Arouri and all the Palestinian people will remain resisting the Israeli occupation till restoring all the legitimate rights, mainly the freedom of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the statement added.

It is worth noting that a photo showing Sheikh Arouri wearing the military uniform with a rifle on his table was circulated in a sign of determination to face the Israeli threats.
