Putin Agrees to Visit China this Fall

Islam Times - The Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to visit China this fall by accepting the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The Russian leader has missed a number of notable international events, including last week's BRICS summit in South Africa, a meeting of the China-Russia-led economic bloc.

Putin's trip to China will come months after Chinese President Xi Jinping made his own visit to Moscow in March. The two countries have declared themselves friends.

During Xi's March visit to Moscow, the two leaders declared their countries to have a "friendship without limits." The countries remain aligned in pushing back against Western leadership across the globe.

Kremlin is preparing Putin to appear at China's Belt and Road Forum in October, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.