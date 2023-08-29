0
Tuesday 29 August 2023 - 22:07

Islamic Jihad Vows to Retaliate Against any Assassination

Story Code : 1078868
Islamic Jihad Vows to Retaliate Against any Assassination
Mohammad Musa made the comments in an interview with the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV on Tuesday in reaction to the Hezbollah Leader last night's speech in which Nasrallah warned that any Israeli assassination of Resistance groups will be retaliated against.
 
"We were not surprised by Nasrallah's position and this is what we expected from him and the Lebanese Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah), a group that defends the rights of nations with all its might and adheres to the Palestinian cause," Musa said.'
 
Nasrallah said in his Monday speech that the rise in resistance in the occupied West Bank has nothing to do with Iran, stressing that the rise in the resistance there is purely Palestinian.
 
"Targeting any of the commanders of the Palestinian resistance by the enemy will be met with a quick, direct and strong response. The enemy's threats to assassinate the resistance leaders will only strengthen their resolve," the Islamic Jihad spokesman warned the Zionist regime.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
29 August 2023
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
29 August 2023
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
29 August 2023
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
29 August 2023
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
28 August 2023
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
28 August 2023
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
28 August 2023
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
28 August 2023
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
28 August 2023
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
28 August 2023
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
27 August 2023