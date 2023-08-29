0
Tuesday 29 August 2023 - 22:12

Adviser: Zelensky Does Not Plan to Hold Elections in Time of War

Story Code : 1078872
Adviser: Zelensky Does Not Plan to Hold Elections in Time of War
Ukraine is expected to hold its parliamentary elections in October 2023 and vote for president in the spring 2024. However, under Ukrainian law, elections cannot take place while martial law is in effect, and as of now, it has been extended for another 90 days as of July.
 
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly stated that the presidential election can only be held after military activities are over. Still, Kyiv’s Western partners insist on holding the election. In particular, US Republican Senator Lindsay Graham said that the presidential vote should be held as scheduled despite military activities. Zelensky’s rhetoric changed somewhat after that, as in a recent TV interview, he did not rule out that the election would take place during martial law, provided the West paid for it.
 
"The president has been speaking cautiously about it, but I can be blunt <...>. There will certainly be no [election] this year," Mikhail Podolyak told Ukraine’s 1+1 TV channel, when asked to clarify what Zelensky had said about the election in his recent interview.
 
Meanwhile, Podolyak said that holding both the parliamentary elections and next year’s presidential election was out of the question. "Holding elections during [military activities] means restricting the rights of a large number of people. We won’t do that," TASS reported him as saying.
 
When speaking about the main obstacles to holding the elections, Podolyak mentioned a lack of funds, difficulties in organizing an election campaign and a vote among troops involved in combat as well as the impossibility to promptly re-register voters. He explained that over 14 million Ukrainians had left their regions of residence or even moved abroad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
29 August 2023
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
29 August 2023
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
29 August 2023
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
29 August 2023
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
28 August 2023
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
28 August 2023
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
28 August 2023
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
28 August 2023
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
28 August 2023
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
28 August 2023
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
27 August 2023