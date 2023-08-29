0
Tuesday 29 August 2023 - 22:15

One French Soldier Killed in Iraq in Anti-terrorism Operation

Story Code : 1078874
One French Soldier Killed in Iraq in Anti-terrorism Operation
Sergeant Nicolas Mazier, an Air Force paratrooper, “fell in combat while carrying out his mission,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
 
It said other soldiers from the unit were also wounded.
 
An Iraqi security source in northeastern Kirkuk said that Iraqi and French troops were ambushed by ISIL forces late Monday in neighboring Salah al-Din province.
 
In a battle lasting “more than five hours,” an unknown number of French troops as well as three members of Iraq’s anti-terrorist forces were wounded, the source added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
29 August 2023
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
29 August 2023
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
29 August 2023
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
29 August 2023
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations
28 August 2023
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
Syrian FM: Attack on Aleppo Airport Part of West Support of Terrorism
28 August 2023
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
French Education Minister: France to Ban Islamic Abayas at Schools
28 August 2023
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged from Murder Charges: Lawyer
28 August 2023
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
Netanyahu’s Empty Threats Not to Intimidate Hamas
28 August 2023
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: Aleppo Airport Out of Service After “Israeli” Aggression
28 August 2023
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
Iran Unveils New Nuclear Achievement
27 August 2023