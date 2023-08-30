Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed on Wednesday that the anti-Iran sanctions are intended to take people’s livelihood hostage, calling for attempts to “neutralize” the sanctions in addition to pursuing negotiations to have them lifted.

“Most of the sanctions are aimed at taking the livelihood of the people hostage,” he argued.

Referring to the negotiations with world powers to have the sanctions lifted, the Leader said efforts must be also directed at neutralizing the bans.

Government Week is observed in memory of former president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and his prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

In late August 1981, a bomb explosion claimed the lives of top officials including the then-president Rajaei and prime minister Bahonar.

During a meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi and members of his cabinet on the occasion of the Government Week in Tehran, Imam Khamenei said improving the livelihood of the people is an important issue that must be pursued seriously.