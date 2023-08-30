0
Wednesday 30 August 2023 - 13:20

Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime

The soldiers delivered a live address early on Wednesday morning, stating they would “defend peace by putting an end to the current regime” while claiming to speak on behalf of the “Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions.”
 
A spokesman for the group denounced the “irresponsible, unpredictable governance” of President Ali Bongo, claiming his 14 years in office had resulted in “deterioration in social cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos.”
 
Following the address, journalists reported the sound of gunfire in Gabon’s capital, Libreville, though it is unclear whether clashes were underway.
 
According to the Gabonese Elections Centre, Bongo won the recent presidential election with just over 64% of the vote, beating his top rival Albert Ondo Ossa by a wide margin in a single-round ballot.
 
Bongo first took power in 2009, and faced another military coup attempt in 2019, when armed military officers took hostages and announced the creation of a similar “National Restoration Council” to “restore democracy in Gabon.” The mutiny was quickly put down and resulted in few casualties, however.
