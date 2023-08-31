Islam Times - The money supply in Britain’s economy stopped growing for the first time in at least 13 years, deepening concerns that the UK faces a recession.

The halt in growth of what analysts call “M4” money - the first time that has happened since at least 2010 - has sparked concerns that the UK is on the verge of recession.

Monetarists argue that the surge in money supply in 2020 and 2021, fueled by quantitative easing to support the economy, helped to cause the jump in inflation, although this is disputed by the Bank of England.

Former Governor Mervyn King told Bloomberg last month that the central bank’s rate-setters were ignoring warning signs in money data.

He said, “The risk is that having ignored money when inflation was rising, they’re now ignoring money when inflation is actually about to fall."

“If they carry on for the next six months or so, tightening monetary policy, it could well be that they generate both a recession as well as a sharp fall in inflation,” he added.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for 14 consecutive meetings from 0.1pc in 2021 to 5.25pc on Tuesday in a bid to tame runaway inflation.

Money markets expect policymakers will raise rates again at their September meeting to 5.5pc.

Bank of England data showed that a closely-watched measure of the levels of cash outside of banks was no higher in July than a year earlier, The Telegraph reported.