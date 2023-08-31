0
Thursday 31 August 2023 - 03:14

UK's Shrinking Money Supply Sounds Recession Warning

Story Code : 1079067
UK
Bank of England data showed that a closely-watched measure of the levels of cash outside of banks was no higher in July than a year earlier, The Telegraph reported.
 
The halt in growth of what analysts call “M4” money - the first time that has happened since at least 2010 - has sparked concerns that the UK is on the verge of recession.
 
Monetarists argue that the surge in money supply in 2020 and 2021, fueled by quantitative easing to support the economy, helped to cause the jump in inflation, although this is disputed by the Bank of England. 
 
Former Governor Mervyn King told Bloomberg last month that the central bank’s rate-setters were ignoring warning signs in money data.
 
He said, “The risk is that having ignored money when inflation was rising, they’re now ignoring money when inflation is actually about to fall."
 
“If they carry on for the next six months or so, tightening monetary policy, it could well be that they generate both a recession as well as a sharp fall in inflation,” he added.
 
The Bank of England has raised interest rates for 14 consecutive meetings from 0.1pc in 2021 to 5.25pc on Tuesday in a bid to tame runaway inflation. 
 
Money markets expect policymakers will raise rates again at their September meeting to 5.5pc.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
31 August 2023
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
31 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
30 August 2023
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
30 August 2023
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
30 August 2023
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
30 August 2023
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
29 August 2023
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
29 August 2023
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
29 August 2023
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
29 August 2023
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
29 August 2023
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023