0
Thursday 31 August 2023 - 03:18

Electricity Prices in Sweden Soar Following Nuclear Reactor Stoppage

Story Code : 1079069
Electricity Prices in Sweden Soar Following Nuclear Reactor Stoppage
The average price on the Nord Pool electricity exchange increased from 0.76 Swedish kronor (0.069 US dollar) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 1.22 kronor per kWh, Swedish television (SVT) reported.
 
The price hike is due to the reactor at the Oskarshamn nuclear power plant being disconnected from the grid in the early hours of Tuesday following the discovery of a faulty component in the turbine, SVT reported.
 
The problem occurred as the reactor, which with a peak output of 1,450 megawatts is the largest in Sweden, was about to be re-started following a stoppage over the weekend, SVT reported.
 
Following the decommissioning of four reactors between 2017 and 2020, six reactors remain at three sites and account for around 30 percent of Sweden's electricity production, according to the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority.
 
Since last summer, some of the remaining reactors have at times been offline for extended periods due to maintenance and technical problems, which has at times led to electricity price peaks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
31 August 2023
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
31 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
30 August 2023
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
30 August 2023
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
30 August 2023
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
30 August 2023
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
29 August 2023
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
29 August 2023
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
29 August 2023
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
29 August 2023
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
29 August 2023
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023