Human Rights Chief: Iranian Court Appoints Defense Attorneys for MKO Defendants

Islam Times - Iran's Deputy Judiciary Chief and Human Rights Headquarters Head Kazzem Qaribabadi said that Tehran criminal court will appoint public defenders for fugitive members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terror cult in order to advance the judicial procedure.

“We believe that the world must get rid of terrorist groups, including the MKO; and in this way, we will deploy all necessary measures to prosecute the members of this terror outfit,” the official stated.

Back in late July, Iran announced it has filed a lawsuit against dozens of members of the MKO terror group. Among the individuals named were Masoud Rajavi and Maryam Qajar Azedanlou (Rajavi), the ringleaders of the MKO terrorist group, and Mehdi Abrishamchi.

Iranian officials stressed that Tehran is determined to employ all available tools to counter terrorism. They lamented the fact that the members of the MKO are freely wandering around in some Western countries despite having murdered numerous innocent Iranian nationals.

Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Officials described the country as the biggest victim of terrorism. Iranian officials blasted the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism, and described Iran as the biggest victim of terrorism.

After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the MKO terror group began its enmity against Iran by killing thousands of Iranians and terrorist activities.

Several members of the terrorist group and its leaders are living in European countries now, freely conducting terrorist activities. Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that the MKO terror group will always pose a threat to the security and stability of its host countries.

Tehran has repeatedly lashed out at certain European countries for supporting and hosting members of terrorist groups, including the MKO. Iranian officials have warned of retaliation against countries that assist Tehran's enemies to launch sabotage and terror attacks on their nation.

The MKO terrorist group has martyred 17,161 Iranian citizens and officials, including late president Mohammad Ali Rajayee, former Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, late Head of Supreme Judicial Council Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, late Deputy Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Ali Sayyad Shirazi, and 27 legislators, as well as four nuclear scientists, some on itself and some others through collusion with Israeli Mossad and other notorious spy agencies like CIA.

The terror group regularly hosts big events in which top US and European officials make speeches in support of the group. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, and former Vice President Mike Pence met with the terror group’s leader several times, voiced their support for the notorious cult.

Iran has slapped sanction on several US individuals and officials for their support for the MKO terrorist group, stating Washington continues assisting the terrorist group which has its hands stained with the blood of thousands of Iranian civilians.

The sanctioned US diplomats include Pompeo, Bolton, Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and several others.

"Although the deadline for introducing the legal lawyers has passed, none have been appointed. As a result, the judge will issue an order to appoint public defenders for the defendants in the coming days," Qaribabadi said on Wednesday.