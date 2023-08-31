0
Thursday 31 August 2023 - 03:26

Google Cloud Conference Disrupted by Protest over Israeli Military Contract

Story Code : 1079072
Google Cloud Conference Disrupted by Protest over Israeli Military Contract
Approximately 30 protesters, including former Google employees and local activists, chained themselves on Howard Street outside the conference venue, displaying a banner reading "Google Project Nimbus fuels Israeli apartheid."
 
More than a dozen current Google workers distributed fliers explaining their objections to Project Nimbus, a $1.2-billion contract between Google, Amazon Web Services, and the Israeli regime and military. Critics are worried that Google's technology could be used for surveillance and harm against Palestinians, according to LA Times.
 
Joshua Marxen, a Google Cloud software engineer who helped organize the protest, expressed concerns about Google's collaboration with Israel, saying, "Google has given us no reason to trust them."
 
This protest highlights ongoing tensions between Google's workforce and its management regarding the ethical use of the company's technology. In recent years, Google employees have raised concerns about military contracts and the company's involvement in various projects.
 
Google has not provided detailed information about Project Nimbus, but it has acknowledged that the contract will provide Israel’s military with access to its technology.
 
Former Google worker Ariel Koren, who has been critical of Project Nimbus, believes that the contract's profitability coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Nakba adds to the concerns of Palestinian activists. She has accused Google of silencing voices concerned about its complicity in Palestinian human rights violations.
 
The protest reflects growing dissent within tech companies regarding their involvement in military and controversial projects, with workers advocating for more ethical and socially responsible corporate practices.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
31 August 2023
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
31 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
30 August 2023
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
30 August 2023
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
30 August 2023
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
30 August 2023
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot
29 August 2023
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
Sudan’s Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF
29 August 2023
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
“Israel” Falls out in Tripoli: Libya Fires FM, Asserts ‘No’ for Normalization
29 August 2023
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
Zelensky Aide’s Claim Raises ‘Apocalyptic’ Risks: Ex-Russian President
29 August 2023
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
North Korean Navy to Receive Nuclear Weapons
29 August 2023
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
Zelensky Admits He Fears Being Abandoned by West
28 August 2023